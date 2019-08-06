These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 5, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tony Carl Bolt Jr., 35 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Amanda Marrero Shirley, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Christopher Brian Vause, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Chelsea Nicole Bodie, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Charlotte Ilene Moyer, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, false information to a public safety officer
Rickey Ricardo Carter, 30 — harassment second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury, unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)
Martin Flores-Bautista, 37 — violation of city ordinance (use state code of possible)
Roland John Martinson, 34 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Luis Fernando Gonzalez, 24 — detainer for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Leonard Bernard Johnson, 61 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense
Martin Flores-Bautista, 37 — detainer for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Joshua Martyn Lines, 32 — hold for Edgefield County Probation, Pardon and Parole services
Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19 — criminal domestic violence second offense bondsman off bond
Richard Thomas Durden, 28 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Latoya Monique Chisolm, 35 — unlawful conduct towards a child
Paul Lagree Toole Jr., 68 — assault and battery third degree
Fred Basil Williamson, 28 — assault and battery third degree, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant, driving without a license first offense bench warrant
Crystal Lee Bailey, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to yield the right-of-way on left turn, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
John Swinton Jr., 68 — hold awaiting warrants for Salley Police Department, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia, hold awaiting warrants from Aiken Department of Corrections