Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 5, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Tony Carl Bolt Jr., 35 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Amanda Marrero Shirley, 37 — assault and battery third degree

Christopher Brian Vause, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Chelsea Nicole Bodie, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Charlotte Ilene Moyer, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, false information to a public safety officer

Rickey Ricardo Carter, 30 — harassment second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury, unlawful communication (after 7/20/01)

Martin Flores-Bautista, 37 — violation of city ordinance (use state code of possible)

Roland John Martinson, 34 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Luis Fernando Gonzalez, 24 — detainer for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Leonard Bernard Johnson, 61 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense

Martin Flores-Bautista, 37 — detainer for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Joshua Martyn Lines, 32 — hold for Edgefield County Probation, Pardon and Parole services

Whyzdom Antonio Douse, 19 — criminal domestic violence second offense bondsman off bond

Richard Thomas Durden, 28 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense

Latoya Monique Chisolm, 35 — unlawful conduct towards a child

Paul Lagree Toole Jr., 68 — assault and battery third degree

Fred Basil Williamson, 28 — assault and battery third degree, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant, driving without a license first offense bench warrant

Crystal Lee Bailey, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to yield the right-of-way on left turn, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

John Swinton Jr., 68 — hold awaiting warrants for Salley Police Department, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense, unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia, hold awaiting warrants from Aiken Department of Corrections

