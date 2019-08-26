These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 23-25, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Frank Wayne Stewart II, 44 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Sheronda Dionne Fuller, 43 — failure to pay family court
Lawrence Boyd, 31 — hold for EM per Lt. Butler 6067
Dewayne Antonio Gleaton, 32 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death second or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Jeremy Jonas Ard Sr., 39 — domestic violence third degree commitment
Raheem Imek Jackson, 25 — malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property, injury two counts, domestic violence third degree
Bryan Keith Alexander Sr., 53 — theft of electric current second or subsequent offense
Brittany Roseanne Perry, 36 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Divine Valencia Chavious, 27 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, escape attempted escape or possess tools to escape from prison recapture, unlawful carrying of a pistol, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Jamie Maxine Lower, 37 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps were fuel, lubricants are stored
Steve CP Goodman, 44 — bench warrant operating, allowing operation of uninsured motor vehicle, bench warrant no proof of ownership
Jarvus Markie Kennedy, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Tyrone Brooks, 43 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Edward Devon Small, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants, public disorderly conduct
Stephanie Leigh Patterson, 48 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Stanley David Hicks Sr., 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Felix Anthony Sumpter, 59 — general provisions article of driver’s license chapter no other penalty specified, driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Richard Dequon Carroll, 18 — contempt of municipal court simple possession of marijuana bench warrant
Robert Nathaniel Huff, 55 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Andrew Deon Gaines, 29 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Kenneth Ray Eubanks, 44 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury, burglary (non-violent) second degree
John Robert Corley Jr., 54 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Donald Allen Shirley Jr., 52 — public disorderly conduct
Sybil Renee Galloway, 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I(B) & (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Christopher James Wise, 43 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Leann Maret Aubrey, 44 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Leroy Glen Lewis, 68 — domestic violence second degree, possess other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Jonae Hope Bailey, 20 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Bernice Hosey, 36 — domestic violence third degree
Ollie Matthew McGee III, 52 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay two counts
David Leon Langford, 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Solomon Lawrence Joiner, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts
Zackman Tius Ocean Latimer, 29 — domestic violence second degree
William Eric Hewitt, 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Teddy Jerome Bennett, 66 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Natalie Adelle Piper, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Nathaniel Raynard Bell Jr., 54 — assault and battery first degree (general sessions court bench warrant), assault and battery first degree affidavit of surrender, pointing and presenting firearms at a person affidavit of surrender, pointing and presenting firearms at a person (general sessions court bench warrant)
Shana Leigh Mills, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Mychal Troy Newbill, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Gregory Antoine Johnson, 41 — violation of city ordinance urinating in public
Elizabeth Denice Stroman, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Derek Da Shawn Byrd, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less second offense
John Nigel Landreth, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense