These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 1, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Lee Herbert Grimball, 45 — trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 400 grams or more, habitual traffic offender driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Brian Paul Stanton, 52 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt a lewd act two counts
Richard James Boucher, 25 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Anthony Sanders, 51 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Christopher Rickey Bowers, 32 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense, family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Eddie Callie Drummings, 57 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Larry Gartrell Jr., 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Roshell Monique Jones, 31 — assault and battery third degree
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — public consumption, public drunk
Forest Ward Smith, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request