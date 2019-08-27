Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 26, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Megan Danielle Anderson, 25 — public disorderly conduct

Patricia Clark Busbee, 50 — failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, public disorderly conduct

Jocelyn Naomi Hernandez, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Tina Marie Lewandowski, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Adnan Sukalic, 41 — hold for immigration

Arnold Patrick Reeves, 50 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Randall Clayton Holcombe, 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant, non-registered vehicle or failure to register or false statement bench warrant

Justin Donald Spartz, 24 — assault and battery third degree

Starice Nicole Corley Grinage, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Mitchell Evan Grissett, 32 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more

Patrick Dakota Lively, 27 — domestic violence third degree

Michael Steven McDaniel, 45 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathan Eric Vaughan, 34 — use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Madison Alexis Crews, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

