These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 27, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Michael David Hunsberger, 33 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Naquan Kamelnyeem Spann, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense

Amanda Jane Hightower, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Malorie Brooke Rentz, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Jerry Patrick Hayes Jr., 42 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Steven Maurice Burton II, 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Douglas Jackson, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kerrington Alysa Peterson, 19 — malicious injury to a tree, house/trespass upon real property

Tracy Bogdansky Gray, 47 — destroying, altering, concealing or tampering with physical evidence bondsman off bond

James Roy Livengood Jr., 51 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Christian Skylar Morris, 18 — malicious injury to a tree, house/trespass upon real property

Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Marcus Lee Wolfe, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Thomas Earl Thompson Jr., 27 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

