These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 27, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael David Hunsberger, 33 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Naquan Kamelnyeem Spann, 22 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Amanda Jane Hightower, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Malorie Brooke Rentz, 26 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Jerry Patrick Hayes Jr., 42 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Steven Maurice Burton II, 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Douglas Jackson, 51 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kerrington Alysa Peterson, 19 — malicious injury to a tree, house/trespass upon real property
Tracy Bogdansky Gray, 47 — destroying, altering, concealing or tampering with physical evidence bondsman off bond
James Roy Livengood Jr., 51 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Christian Skylar Morris, 18 — malicious injury to a tree, house/trespass upon real property
Leon Devario Hankins, 18 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Marcus Lee Wolfe, 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Thomas Earl Thompson Jr., 27 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office