These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 8, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jonathan Gerald Thomas, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Tiffany Jo Washington, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of a narcotic in a scheduled I B, C, LSD and schedule II first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of a narcotic in schedule I B, C, LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Mark Alan Richards, 42 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Keyona Renee Early, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jonathan Steven Moore, 44 — hold for Columbia County
Carliss Barney McHargue, 45 — driving under suspension second offense, family court failure to pay bench warrant
Gregory Allen Thompson, 55 — violation of terms of probation, fraudulent check or stop payment or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Lacey Ashley Lynn Pifer, 33 — family court commitment
Dion Eugene Disher, 46 — burglary second degree
Demetrius Raynard McIlwain, 45 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
James Cleveland Cyrus, 52 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance
Laura Susan Hutto, 31 — domestic violence second degree
Skyler Christian Thompson, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond
Toshia Nicole McCoy, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Yakia Jeanine Darville, 35 — domestic violence third degree mutual
Barry Jarrod Richardson, 34 — hold