These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 12, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nicholas Avery Meyers, 38 — forgery no dollar amount involved
Alex Gene Jean, 54 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense
Andrew Khiry Ward, 27 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Chelsie Nicole Bodie, 32 — possession of narcotics in schedule I, B, C, LSD and schedule II first offense
David Jonathan Stokes Jr., 28 — breach of peace aggravated in nature, carrying weapon in business prohibiting a concealed weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Madeleine Hodge Vertucci, 35 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Melinda Carbonaro, 34 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Raymond Joseph Evangelista, 42 — larceny of bicycles value less than $2,000
Nicholas Avery Meyers, 38 — unlawful to store, keep or possess a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Shalena Marie Johnson, 32 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Shaun David Curry, 33 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond, domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Angela Yvonne Howard, 51 — use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
James Carter Jr., 61 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Herbert Walker, 63 — exploitation of a vulnerable adult, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Tequan Tishawn Lee, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrez Antwaine Pixley, 26 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Cortez Terrill Simmons, 28 — contempt of municipal court
Pedro Pablo Trejo Mejia, 30 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Daekwon Jaheem Simmons, 17 — attempted murder two counts, murder,