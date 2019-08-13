Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 12, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Nicholas Avery Meyers, 38 — forgery no dollar amount involved

Alex Gene Jean, 54 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 second offense

Andrew Khiry Ward, 27 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Chelsie Nicole Bodie, 32 — possession of narcotics in schedule I, B, C, LSD and schedule II first offense

David Jonathan Stokes Jr., 28 — breach of peace aggravated in nature, carrying weapon in business prohibiting a concealed weapon, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Madeleine Hodge Vertucci, 35 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Melinda Carbonaro, 34 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime

Raymond Joseph Evangelista, 42 — larceny of bicycles value less than $2,000

Nicholas Avery Meyers, 38 — unlawful to store, keep or possess a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, possession of a controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Shalena Marie Johnson, 32 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Shaun David Curry, 33 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond, domestic violence third degree bench warrant

Angela Yvonne Howard, 51 — use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive

James Carter Jr., 61 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Herbert Walker, 63 — exploitation of a vulnerable adult, pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Tequan Tishawn Lee, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third offense, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office

Tyrez Antwaine Pixley, 26 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol

Cortez Terrill Simmons, 28 — contempt of municipal court

Pedro Pablo Trejo Mejia, 30 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Daekwon Jaheem Simmons, 17 — attempted murder two counts, murder,

Tags