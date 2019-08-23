These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 22, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ernest Rodger Dinkins Jr., 42 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Stephanie Rachel Shirey, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less second offense
Willie James Dunbar Jr., 37 — harassment first degree, telephone/unlawful communication
Shalandria Kiera Woods, 29 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 32 — contempt of municipal court gross intoxication bench warrant, contempt of municipal court failure to comply bench warrant
Damien Daymond Williams, 27 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
Recardo Renaldo Rouse Sr., 32 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, domestic violence third degree
Patricia Elizabeth Ross, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offence, violation of a city ordinance drug paraphernalia
Duane Addison Yonce, 31 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Adnan Sukalic, 41 — Aiken Department of Public Safety hold for shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Starcie Nicole Corley Grinage, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard
Stacey Lynn Bledsoe, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Patricia Elizabeth Ross, 34 — burglary second degree bondsman off bond
Antonio Demarco Alvelo, 29 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of cocaine first offense
Billy Joe Lunsford, 60 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance disobeying a lawful order
Tavine Lavon Marshall, 39 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving without a license first offense bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court driving on the wrong side of the road
Terry Recardo East, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety