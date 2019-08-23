Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 22, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Ernest Rodger Dinkins Jr., 42 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Stephanie Rachel Shirey, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less second offense

Willie James Dunbar Jr., 37 — harassment first degree, telephone/unlawful communication

Shalandria Kiera Woods, 29 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 32 — contempt of municipal court gross intoxication bench warrant, contempt of municipal court failure to comply bench warrant

Damien Daymond Williams, 27 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only

Recardo Renaldo Rouse Sr., 32 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, domestic violence third degree

Patricia Elizabeth Ross, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offence, violation of a city ordinance drug paraphernalia

Duane Addison Yonce, 31 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Adnan Sukalic, 41 — Aiken Department of Public Safety hold for shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Starcie Nicole Corley Grinage, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard

Stacey Lynn Bledsoe, 40 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Patricia Elizabeth Ross, 34 — burglary second degree bondsman off bond

Antonio Demarco Alvelo, 29 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of cocaine first offense

Billy Joe Lunsford, 60 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance disobeying a lawful order

Tavine Lavon Marshall, 39 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving without a license first offense bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court driving on the wrong side of the road

Terry Recardo East, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

