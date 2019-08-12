These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 9-11, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Adam Harrison Moulton, 35 — assault and battery third degree, contempt/malicious $2,000 or less bench warrant two counts
Patricia Ann Richardson, 51 — larceny/petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, public disorderly conduct
Barbara Jean Calderon, 48 — assault and battery third degree
Jeffrey Todd Frazier, 30 — contempt of magistrate's court
Jeff Morton Jr., 53 — contempt of magistrate's court driving under suspension third or subsequent offense bench warrant sealed sentenced, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office detainer hold
Matthew Guy Fields, 37 — armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, burglary (non-violent) second degree bondsman off bond
Tiffany Jo Washington, 31 — hold for Butts County Sheriff's Office in Jackson, Georgia
Brian Alan Pagan, 32 — violation of probation, receiving goods represented as stolen $10,000 or more, receiving goods represented as stolen more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Raven Nicole Peeples, 31 — probation/violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Altashaun Bacon, 18 — accessory before the fact to a felony general provision (violent if violent felony), accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder
Crystal Nicole Jackson, 25 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Iris Nicole Harden, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Kenneth Edward Parker Jr., 44 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Carrie Wild White, 35 — public drunk, public consumption
Yinis Nino-Prestegui, 36 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer hold
Jason Douglas Edmonds, 31 — assault and battery third degree
Spencer Brian Sanifer, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Richard Dean Williams, 30 — bench warrant domestic violence third degree
Catherine Arlene Porter, 54 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Joshua Robert Helms, 35 — hold for Lancaster County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, public disorderly conduct
Ruben Shacobie Simpkins, 34 — domestic violence second degree
Andrew James Beard, 30 — public disorderly conduct
David Michael Lasowitz, 30 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, trespass after notice
Eric Jermaine Russell, 29 — driving under suspension, open container of beer/wine
Kristen Beam Clark, 26 — driving under the influence felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury results
Chester David Rawls, 69 — hit and run of attended vehicle duties or a driver involved in accident, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Gary Toole, 46 — assault and battery third degree
Patricia Elizabeth Bultman, 51 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Leila Shavone Geter, 29 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Brian David Fogg, 26 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury $2,000
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Johnny Newman McNally, 39 — assault and battery third degree
Benedict Clemons Sr., 55 — family court bench warrant failure to pay three counts, domestic violence second degree
Michael Baynham, 54 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Christina Hope Mims, 34 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle
Travis Lewis Foreman, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Shane Williams, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 third offense, driving for suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Sarah Ann Burke, 28 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Van Erik Vincent, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Danny Jay Osbon, 58 — hold for Florence City Police Department
Bernard Anthony Johnson II, 32 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less