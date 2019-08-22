These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 21, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Summer Raine Welcher, 26 — possession of cocaine first offense
Duane Addison Yonce, 31 — operating a vehicle on the highway without registration bench warrant, petite or simple larceny $2,000 or less bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant, malicious injury to animals/personal property bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant, possession or making implements capable of being used in a crime general sessions court bench warrant, possession or making implements capable of being used in a crime, malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000, petite or simple larceny $2,000 bondsman off bond
Kara Leigh Cook Curry, 44 — unlawful communication
Pete Anthony Sherlock, 44 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less second offense
Brian Patrick Brooks, 38 — advertisement, substitution or spiking to defeat drug or alcohol test
Freddie Lee Simpkins, 30 — driving under suspension first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Dondrea Ramon Houser, 29 — hold for Drug Enforcement Agency
Jeffrey Lee Overton, 36 — contempt of family court by adult civil remedy only
James Herman Hammond, 26 — removing, destroying or circumventing operation of electronic monitoring device, willful violation of terms or condition of electronic monitoring
Marquis Devon Hicks, 29 — assault and battery of a high and aggravating nature
Stephen Jerry Morrison, 40 — malicious injury to a tree, house/trespass upon real property
Sherriel Ann Eddings, 75 — domestic violence third degree two counts, hold for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Ernest Rodger Dinkins Jr., 42 — financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six month period three counts
Lawrence Boyd Jr., 31 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to animals/personal property
Tabitha Denise McNair, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less general sessions court bench warrant, possession of cocaine first offense general sessions court bench warrant
Stephanie Rachel Shirey, 37 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person