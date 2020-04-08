These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000
Douglas Scott Reeves Jr., 32 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Leslie Diane Griffin, 44 — public disorderly conduct
David Matthew Fike, 46 — burglary third degree first offense
Jakari Keishawn Earle, 20 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, burglary (violent) second degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Donna Smith Fulghum, 59 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Clarence Duane Abney, 27 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond
Travis Marquis Johnson, 23 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond
Traiquan Levell Smith, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond
Matthew Norris, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ronald Keith Kennedy III, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program five counts
Larry Antwon Carter, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request