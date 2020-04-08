Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 7, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000

Douglas Scott Reeves Jr., 32 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Leslie Diane Griffin, 44 — public disorderly conduct

David Matthew Fike, 46 — burglary third degree first offense

Jakari Keishawn Earle, 20 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, burglary (violent) second degree, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Donna Smith Fulghum, 59 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000

Clarence Duane Abney, 27 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond

Travis Marquis Johnson, 23 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond

Traiquan Levell Smith, 25 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond

Matthew Norris, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ronald Keith Kennedy III, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program five counts

Larry Antwon Carter, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

