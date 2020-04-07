Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jordan Aleece Williams, 20 — accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or murder

Deandre Raymere Campos, 27 — attempted murder

Tristan Noah Woodward, 20 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Michael Login Kennedy Jr., 43 — assault and battery second degree

Jakari Keishawn Earle, 20 — burglary (violent) second degree

Michael James Reed, 24 — domestic violence second degree

Douglas Scott Reeves, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

David Matthew Fike, 46 — simple larceny less than $2,000 bench warrant

Heather Mearie Britton, 29 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in ice, crank or crack 28 grams or more

Michael Brandon Gray, 44 — malicious injury to animals/personal property injury value $2,000, safecracking, hold for Aiken Probation and Parole, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less three counts

Michael Bradford Lanier, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Corey O'Neil Furtick, 40 — contempt of municipal court driving with unlawful alcohol concentration .10 but less than .16 first offense

Chad Jason Furtado, 38 — public disorderly conduct

Travis Marquis Johnson, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Tags