These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jordan Aleece Williams, 20 — accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C or murder
Deandre Raymere Campos, 27 — attempted murder
Tristan Noah Woodward, 20 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Michael Login Kennedy Jr., 43 — assault and battery second degree
Jakari Keishawn Earle, 20 — burglary (violent) second degree
Michael James Reed, 24 — domestic violence second degree
Douglas Scott Reeves, 32 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
David Matthew Fike, 46 — simple larceny less than $2,000 bench warrant
Heather Mearie Britton, 29 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in ice, crank or crack 28 grams or more
Michael Brandon Gray, 44 — malicious injury to animals/personal property injury value $2,000, safecracking, hold for Aiken Probation and Parole, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less three counts
Michael Bradford Lanier, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Corey O'Neil Furtick, 40 — contempt of municipal court driving with unlawful alcohol concentration .10 but less than .16 first offense
Chad Jason Furtado, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Travis Marquis Johnson, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk