These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 3-5, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Marsha Lynn Williams, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Demonte Leshawn Pixley, 19 — assault and battery third degree
Hannah Brant Joyner, 45 — assault and battery third degree
Keithie Leydel Hay, 44 — assault and battery third degree
Brandon Michael Croft, 39 — failure to pay/appear family court bench warrant
Meoshia Antionette Tyler, 28 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, failure to pay family court bench warrant
Robert Alton McClain II, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Tommy Keith McCollum, 26 — distribution, etc., of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Tommy Lee Edwards, 31 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited
Joseph Leo Miller, 36 — fraudulent check or stop payment less than $1,000 first offense
Antquian Rontrail Coleman, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Matthew Rollins Toler, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Kayleigh Brooke Lewis, 29 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Douglas Scott Reeves Jr., 32 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Steven Edwin George, 48 — domestic violence first degree
Frank Edward Brooks, 67 — public disorderly conduct
Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kimberly Denise Bloomer, 50 — driving under suspension first offense municipal court bench warrant, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, shoplifting $2,000 or less
William David Ford, 33 — assault and battery first degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Peter Montinez Fortilla, 66 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Donald Charles McHale-Lewis, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree
Jamarell Antwon Jackson, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Syndria Thomas Harrison Jr., 47 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — public disorderly conduct