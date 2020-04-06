Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 3-5, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Marsha Lynn Williams, 37 — public disorderly conduct

Demonte Leshawn Pixley, 19 — assault and battery third degree

Hannah Brant Joyner, 45 — assault and battery third degree

Keithie Leydel Hay, 44 — assault and battery third degree

Brandon Michael Croft, 39 — failure to pay/appear family court bench warrant

Meoshia Antionette Tyler, 28 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, failure to pay family court bench warrant

Robert Alton McClain II, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Tommy Keith McCollum, 26 — distribution, etc., of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Tommy Lee Edwards, 31 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited

Joseph Leo Miller, 36 — fraudulent check or stop payment less than $1,000 first offense

Antquian Rontrail Coleman, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Matthew Rollins Toler, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Kayleigh Brooke Lewis, 29 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Kathryn Elizabeth Shirey, 34 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle

Douglas Scott Reeves Jr., 32 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Steven Edwin George, 48 — domestic violence first degree

Frank Edward Brooks, 67 — public disorderly conduct

Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kimberly Denise Bloomer, 50 — driving under suspension first offense municipal court bench warrant, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, shoplifting $2,000 or less

William David Ford, 33 — assault and battery first degree, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Peter Montinez Fortilla, 66 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Joseph Eric Rowe, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Donald Charles McHale-Lewis, 32 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree

Jamarell Antwon Jackson, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Syndria Thomas Harrison Jr., 47 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — public disorderly conduct

