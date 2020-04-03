These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 1-2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nicole Lynn Lacy, 33 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Traiquan Levell Smith, 25 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, kidnapping two counts, attempted murder two counts, domestic violence second degree
Kristina Elizabeth Kendrick, 47 — possession of a weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature two counts, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Tityana Quasheda Brown, 22 — assault and battery third degree
Kris Micheal Hickman, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Michael Bryan Walston, 40 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nechaun Terrell West, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Timothy Leroy Wright, 40 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense
Zalair George Knowles, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Jamesa Nicole Islar, 26 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Clarence Duane Abney, 27 — failure to pay and appear family court bench warrant, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, violation of city ordinance/false information to public service officer, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, failure to transfer registration bench warrant, operating/allow operation of an uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant
Johnny Newman McNally, 39 — domestic violence third degree bench warrant, violation of court order of protection four counts
Johnny Anthony Jude Carroll, 34 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Christopher Denell Calloway, 46 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $10,000, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Jemmel Dawed Price Jr., 22 — malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Shareka Danae Merriweather, 33 — malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property, domestic violence second degree
Jeffrey Leroy Battle, 39 — failure to pay family court bench warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Clarence Duane Abney, 27 — hold for Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Dominique Orlando Lowe, 35 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) two counts
George Allen Lynch, 43 — domestic violence first degree
Christopher Denell Calloway, 46 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Georgia, hold for Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Alabama
Rickie James Patraw, 57 — awaiting general sessions court warrant, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel or lubricants are stored bondsman off bond, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond
Michael Clifford Mitchell, 45 — unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony bondsman off bond, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
John Henry Hammond, 58 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant
Raven Samone Williams, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant