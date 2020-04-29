These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 27-28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Andrew Moseley, 34 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Dashawn Deandre Curtis, 24 — possession of 28 grams or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Jeffery Michael Stodghill, 32 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Tony William Glanton, 27 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, burglary (non-violent) second degree bondsman off bond, assault/attempted murder bondsman off bond, possession of weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole bondsman off bond
Anthony Renard Lee, 49 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department bondsman off bond, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Patrick James McGuckin, 35 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Kenneth Adam Dabbs, 32 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond two counts, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more bondsman off bond
Ashley Rose Salter, 21 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Emmanuel Lewis O'Neal, 35 — forgery value less than $10,000
Robin Amanda Grogg, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Ricky Wayne Eubanks, 53 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Maranda Lee Kelley, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Bobby Donnie Kirk Jr., 44 — unlawful entry into enclosed places, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Alexander Daise, 45 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Hayley Rebecca Winn, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Aaron Jay Carter, 42 — littering exceeding 500 pounds five counts, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less bench warrant
Desmond Elias Green, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
William Henry Woodward Jr., 59 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
John Arden Unger, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Stephanie Amber Hawkins, 33 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrants
Cheyenne Nicole Turner, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Brad Wesley Johnson, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, open container of beer/wine of beer or wine in motor vehicle, public disorderly conduct
William Larry Key Jr., 52 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, burglary third degree first offense
Michael William Shaus, 58 — public disorderly conduct
Caleb Teno Gaites, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant