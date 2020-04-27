These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 24-26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Anthony Renard Lee, 49 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, public disorderly conduct, possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski 38 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, public disorderly conduct
Alfonzo Junior Blocker Sr., 37 — kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Jonathan David Griffin, 29 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Ronnie Craig Charnock, 44 — driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Brittany Cherise Gabriel, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond
Patrick Mew, 46 — attempted murder
Ladetria Sabrina Rambo, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Maisha Akira Scott, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Joshua Raymond Cates, 22 — possess weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10g or more but less than 28g, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 three counts, domestic violence second degree, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kenneth Adam Dabbs, 32 — manufacture meth first offense, possession of 28g or less of marijuana first offense sealed sentence bench warrant, open container of beer in motor vehicle sealed sentence bench warrant
David Frank Allen Jr., 46 — domestic violence third degree
Robert Lee Ruth, 30 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tavon James Patterson, 22 — public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest; oppose or resist law enforcement officer, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal, public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree
Albert Spann Jr., 33 — domestic violence third degree, assault and battery third degree
Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Wade Jack Griffin Jr., 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Monique N Canez, 38 — obtaining prep. of drugs or certain drugs by fraud, deceit or the like
Jeana Marie Childers, 30 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Aynsleigh Lanette Mason, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Michael Emmanuel Nicholson, 22 — assault and battery third degree
Juan Carlos Cedeno, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Kristopher Hugh Hemminger, 31 — driving without a license first offense, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, reckless driving
Travis Brent Hill, 27 — manufacture meth first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Malcolm Leroyce Simmons, 39 — domestic violence second degree
Michael David Mazzie, 40 — assault and battery third degree
Lewis Linzy Butler Jr., 28 — armed robbery bench warrant
Pete Joseph Mack, 31 — operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, driving on wrong side of road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lane, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Christopher Michael McLane, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Iris Nicole Harden, 38 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance false information
Brandon O'Neal Smith, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Mark William Taylor, 58 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety