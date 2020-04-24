These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Susan Lynn Willing, 57 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nathan Scott Turner, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Darius Ramon Donaldson, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brittany Cherise Gabriel, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Calixto Renardo Lopez Castillo, 56 — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer hold, identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, forgery, no dollar amount involved