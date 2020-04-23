These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 22, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Edwin Clifford Fox, 25 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)
Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — burglary third degree first offense
Ashley Rose Salter, 21 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, grand larceny value $10,000 or more, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Brooklyn Taylor Buff, 22 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Ann Victoria Wilson, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Quinton Michael Howard, 22 — use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Damian Marques Wright, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant