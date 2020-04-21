These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Deandre Raymere Campos, 27 — trafficking in ice, crank or crack 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams
Amber Faye Hamilton, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Zachary Scott Mottel, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Franklin Bodie Williams, 63 — violation of a court order of protection two counts
Brandon Lloyd Spann, 33 — domestic violence third degree, failure to appear and pay
Greg Scott Brown Jr., 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce or less) of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense