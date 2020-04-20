These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 17-19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 32 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Andrew Solomon Whitaker, 25 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Terrell Demond Echols, 26 — assault and battery third degree two counts, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle magistrate court bench warrant, no driver’s license first offense municipal court bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense municipal court bench warrant
James Carl Stearns, 37 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Austin Abree Lee Robinson, 24 — trespassing/unlawful entry to enclosed place municipal court bench warrant two counts, malicious injury to real property $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant
Harry John Maciekowich, 61 — domestic violence third degree
Sherry Dee Gilley, 44 — assault and battery third degree
Jeremy Kyle Kirkland, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense (sealed sentence) municipal court bench warrant
Jasmine Alexandra Kennedy, 21 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Tyreonna Shunde Monee Morris, 21 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jesse Pittman Williams, 28 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
Charles W. Carter III, 47 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Frankquesha Malasia Glover, 21 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice, malicious injury to animals or personal property $2,000
Christopher Anthony Young, 57 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, possession of cocaine first offense
Mildred Cheatham, 57 — violation of classified driver’s license municipal court bench warrant, violation of city ordinance giving false information to public safety officer
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Travis Lloyd Saunders, 46 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (Lexington) per the National Crime Information Center
Ray Green Jr., 28 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Katrina Love Osborne, 23 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Christina Louise Croft, 54 — violation of beginner permit, hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal
Martha Leanne Britton, 33 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Sumpter Cureton III, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Dazzlin Lenore Campbell, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, hold for North Carolina Department of Public Safety detainer hold, hold for Oconee Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Joseph Christopher Hanson, 26 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Aaron Keith Steele, 30 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
David Henry Quiller Jr., 48 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of cocaine first offense, open container municipal court bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense municipal court bench warrant
Timothy Jamar Bryant, 33 — domestic violence second degree
Amber Faye Hamilton, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Jeffrey Scott Mattingly, 20 — public disorderly conduct (Aiken County Sheriff’s Office dropped charge), breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Samuel Thompson Turbousky, 21 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Brendon Andrew Skinner, 23 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, contraband, furnish or possess in county or municipal prisons prohibited, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Department per National Crime Information Center hit, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (Greenville) per National Crime Information Center hit
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Amber Faye Hamilton, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Adrian Joseph Hadley, 23 — domestic violence third degree
Jeannie Nell Davis, 60 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Harry John Maciekowich, 61 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant