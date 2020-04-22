These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 21, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dustin Rae Hicks, 38 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Zachary Scott Mottel, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Jeremy David Heyward, 41 — hold or Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Nicci Leigh Cheek, 30 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Brian O’Neal Roberts, 41 — assault and battery first degree
Chelsie Nicole Bodie, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Tyrone Laster, 55 — domestic violence third degree