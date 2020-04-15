These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 14, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Lee Trull, 45 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Wade Jack Griffin Jr., 35 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Nicholas Charles Beasley, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
William Odell Swancey, 74 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree
William David Ford, 33 — burglary third degree first offense bondsman off bond