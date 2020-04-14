Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Tiffany Ann Chavis, 32 — interference with fire and police alarm boxes, giving false alarms

Malcolm Woodrow Hutto III, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Brandon Trent Stutts, 20 — failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death first offense, reckless driving

Terry Cothran Davis, 26 — public disorderly conduct

Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — public disorderly conduct

Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Jr., 27 — murder

Rashaun Kentrell Hampton, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Sean Keone Ingram Crews, 27 — assault and battery third degree

Stanquan Demarcus Rogers, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Hannah Therese Mayson, 24 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Justin Marquel Chazquan Butler, 23 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Nicholas Charles Beasley, 26 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Tiaja Lashay Frazier, 21 — hold for Johnston Police Department, S.C. detainer hold

Tiffany Brooke Fender, 32 — public disorderly conduct

