These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tiffany Ann Chavis, 32 — interference with fire and police alarm boxes, giving false alarms
Malcolm Woodrow Hutto III, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Brandon Trent Stutts, 20 — failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death first offense, reckless driving
Terry Cothran Davis, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — public disorderly conduct
Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Jr., 27 — murder
Rashaun Kentrell Hampton, 19 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Sean Keone Ingram Crews, 27 — assault and battery third degree
Stanquan Demarcus Rogers, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Hannah Therese Mayson, 24 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Justin Marquel Chazquan Butler, 23 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Nicholas Charles Beasley, 26 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Tiaja Lashay Frazier, 21 — hold for Johnston Police Department, S.C. detainer hold
Tiffany Brooke Fender, 32 — public disorderly conduct