These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 15-16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Megal Williams, 30 — domestic violence first degree
Tony Jerome Rutland, 62 — public disorderly conduct
Dillon Laverne Hutto, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Christopher Eugene Blitchington, 49 — hold for probation form 9
Tyeshia Monique Ware, 27 — felony driving under the influence death results
Tyreius James Wakefield, 17 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, possession of weapons during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Mario Brandon Urias, 21 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Jamaal Marcellus Alston, 34 — domestic violence first degree
James Thomas Owens, 42 — assault and battery third degree
Jeffrey Scott Mattingly, 20 — public disorderly conduct
Sadie Zoe Long, 24 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Judy Valarie Barnett, 74 — assault and battery first degree
Kier Latrell Gilliam, 22 — assault and battery second degree
Laura Alice Varney, 55 — violation of a restraining order issued in magistrate court
Nicholas Avery Meyers, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, reckless driving, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Meosha Antionette Tyler, 28 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person