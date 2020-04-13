These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 9-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Larry Spaulding, 57 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Vernetha Ann Mitchell, 70 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Rachel Nicole Marshall, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Fredrick Eugene Seeby Jr., 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first degree, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
David Arnold Turner, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, violation of city ordinance destruction of city property
Sarah Phoenix Valentine, 56 — public disorderly conduct
Latoya Evell Kelley, 38 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Eazay Louise Foster, 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Javaris White, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, driving without a license first offense
Anjeannette Osbon Clark, 56 — disorderly conduct bench warrant
Sandra Golden Rich, 59 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Roosevelt Lawrence Corner, 35 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order, violation of city ordinance public drunk, violation of city ordinance obstruction of city property, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer
Jeffery Michael Stodghill, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tyeshia Monique Ware, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death
Virgil Devon Bedenbough, 63 — public disorderly conduct
Javarus Antron Bell, 28 — assault and battery third degree
William Harper Halbert Barton, 23 — violation of city ordinance simple assault
Michael David Mazzie, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Quishon Darious Islar, 25 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Reginald Childs, 61 — violation of city ordinance unlawful burning, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting
Rachen Aubrey Pinckney, 47 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, domestic violence third degree, possession of cocaine first offense
Christopher Mitchell Reese, 25 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, unlawful carrying of pistol
Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Cameron Stewart McPherson, 18 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited
Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period
Michael Ryan Stickle, 38 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, assault and battery first degree, assault and battery third degree three counts
Kahlo Michael Calhoun, 24 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Ryan Russell Webster, 41 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, violation of city ordinance public intoxication
Donnell Contrell Ferrell, 33 — assault/attempted murder
Steven Turner, 51 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving without a license first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Stetson Watson Mims, 28 — assault and battery second degree
Tami Lee Johnson, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Brittany Shyann Delma Edgerley, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Monico Manuel Reyes, 44 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department
Keith Bernard Swearingen, 53 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office