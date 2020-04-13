Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 9-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury

Larry Spaulding, 57 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more

Vernetha Ann Mitchell, 70 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Rachel Nicole Marshall, 37 — assault and battery third degree

Fredrick Eugene Seeby Jr., 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first degree, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense

David Arnold Turner, 55 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, violation of city ordinance destruction of city property

Sarah Phoenix Valentine, 56 — public disorderly conduct

Latoya Evell Kelley, 38 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Eazay Louise Foster, 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Javaris White, 25 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts, driving without a license first offense

Anjeannette Osbon Clark, 56 — disorderly conduct bench warrant

Sandra Golden Rich, 59 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully

Roosevelt Lawrence Corner, 35 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order, violation of city ordinance public drunk, violation of city ordinance obstruction of city property, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer

Jeffery Michael Stodghill, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Tyeshia Monique Ware, 27 —  driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with death

Virgil Devon Bedenbough, 63 — public disorderly conduct

Javarus Antron Bell, 28 — assault and battery third degree

William Harper Halbert Barton, 23 — violation of city ordinance simple assault

Michael David Mazzie, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Quishon Darious Islar, 25 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury

Reginald Childs, 61 — violation of city ordinance unlawful burning, assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting

Rachen Aubrey Pinckney, 47 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, domestic violence third degree, possession of cocaine first offense

Christopher Mitchell Reese, 25 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, unlawful carrying of pistol

Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Cameron Stewart McPherson, 18 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited

Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period

Michael Ryan Stickle, 38 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, assault and battery first degree, assault and battery third degree three counts

Kahlo Michael Calhoun, 24 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Ryan Russell Webster, 41 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, violation of city ordinance public intoxication

Donnell Contrell Ferrell, 33 — assault/attempted murder

Steven Turner, 51 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving without a license first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Stetson Watson Mims, 28 — assault and battery second degree

Tami Lee Johnson, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Brittany Shyann Delma Edgerley, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Monico Manuel Reyes, 44 — hold for New Ellenton Police Department

Keith Bernard Swearingen, 53 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

