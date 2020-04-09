These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for April 8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Wallace Duke Smith, 40 — hit and run of attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident with property damage, driving without a license first offense
Nikia Lynette Bloome, 24 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Akeva Nihesha Dunbar, 20 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Ronald Keith Kennedy, 37 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000
Nicole Marie White, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Christy Louise Peeples, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tony William Glanton Jr., 27 — burglary (non-violent) second degree two counts, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 two counts, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored, sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense, hold for JKPD warrant
Spencer Brian Sandifer, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant