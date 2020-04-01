These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 31, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Ronald Anthony Harris Jr., 48 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, violation of a city ordinance/seat belt violation, leaving the scene of an accident involved in unattended vehicle
Christian Bradford Zorn, 25 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, possession of a narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Scheduled II second offense
Nathan Scott Turner, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety/larceny, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of a city ordinance/false information
Rodquize Allen Timpson, 28 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Brandon Paul Reeves, 30 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrant
Robert Michael Britt Sr., 32 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections maxout date (4/01/2020), failure to pay bench warrant
Billy Russell Tomlinson, 37 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000
Hannah Zaire Chandler, 19 — kidnapping, two counts, attempted murder two counts, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Mariah Ruth Burnett, 22 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, attempted murder two counts, kidnapping two counts
Brittany Leigh Smith, 21 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — public disorderly conduct