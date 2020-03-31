These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for March 30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Andrea Nicole Hutto, 21 — contempt of municipal court/public disorderly conduct
Spencer Juliano Price, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Adarius Khaliel Brown, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Darryl Augustus Gay, 21 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Sylvester Samuel Blunt Jr., 28 — violation of city ordinance/malicious injury to real property, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Joshua Ryan Mead, 31 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Dorothy Victoria Lynn Claeys, 17 — common law robbery, strong arm robbery
Markus David Bearden, 26 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
David Shane Pulley, 24 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Tony Wallace Dorn, 46 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Christopher Robert Vande Stouwe, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christopher Lewis Kight, 34 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of controlled substance near school, unlawful communication, second-degree harassment, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant