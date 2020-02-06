Springfield Church Road was completely shut down by police near Smith Lane and Westo Road after high winds damaged a structure from Stable View farm and left large pieces of it scattered in the road.
According to staff at Stable View, the structures damaged were temporary stalls, and no people or horses were injured in the incident.
Aiken Emergency Management couldn't confirm if a funnel cloud caused the damage.
The National Weather Service will be investigating Friday to determine what caused the damage.