The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance from the community identifying a male suspect involved in a reported assault, where a woman was inappropriately touched at a Whiskey Road retail store earlier this month.
On July 7, officers responded around 8 a.m. to Walmart and met with the victim, who claimed the unknown suspect approached her, "grabbed her in the buttocks area and made a grunting noise in her ear," according to a release provided by Aiken Public Safety.
The suspect left the store, but officers were unable to locate him.
Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect pictured is encouraged to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), or go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at midlandscrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.