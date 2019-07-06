Two juveniles were arrested Saturday afternoon following a police chase through Aiken County, ending in North Augusta.
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted a reported stolen vehicle out of McDonald, Georgia, on I-20, going eastbound near mile marker 18 in Aiken County, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A vehicle pursuit was initiated around 2:14 p.m. and a chase continued for about 30 minutes before finally coming to an end on Knox Avenue and Martintown Road in North Augusta.
Deputies arrested two juvenile suspects and took them into custody. The juveniles have not yet been identified.
North Augusta Public Safety assisted in the vehicle pursuit once it moved into its jurisdiction.