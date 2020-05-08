An Aiken man was charged Thursday with pointing a firearm and threatening to kill his former landlord following an eviction notice.
Shannon Ray Heath, 42, of Aiken was charged with first degree failure to stop for a blue light, two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, trespassing and kidnapping, according to jail records.
On Wednesday night, deputies responded to the area of Montmorenci Road in Aiken in reference to a disturbance with a gun, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies met with two victims who appeared to be "trembling with fright," the report reads.
One victim told deputies he evicted the suspect from the residence next door to the incident location.
Since the eviction, the suspect had been making death threats to him, he said.
On Wednesday night, both victims observed the suspect's vehicle parked at the residence as they were pulling out.
The suspect got out of his car and began yelling at him and pointing a gun in his direction, the report states.
The victim told deputies the suspect shouted "I'm not afraid to die and I will kill you over and over."
The suspect allegedly trapped the two victims in the driveway by not allowing them to leave or retreat from their vehicle, the report reads.
The suspect then got back into his car and backed into the roadway but continued to ride back and forth with the handgun out the window.
One of the victims called 911 when the suspect was out of the driveway.
Heath was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Friday.