An Aiken man was charged Sunday with physically assaulting a juvenile.
Michael Ryan Stickle, 38, of Aiken was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian and violation of city ordinance, failure to comply, according to jail records.
Police were conducting routine patrols of Hitchcock Plaza on Sunday when they saw two people walking near Goodwill at 12:22 a.m., according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
As the officers approached, the two subjects attempted to flee but were detained, the report states.
The two were identified as female juveniles and were transported to their residence, according to the report. They were both released to the custody of one girl's mother.
Approximately 20 minutes later, police responded to the residence where the girls had been released for a report of an assault on a juvenile.
The suspect had allegedly grabbed the juvenile by the hair and forced her to the ground, the report states.
Police observed a laceration inside the bottom lip of the juvenile.
The suspect had fled the scene following the alleged assault.
Police said all parties spoke as if assaults and anger were common behavior.
Stickle was charged Sunday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
He was issued a $1,000 bond and was later released, according to the detention center.