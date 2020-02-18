The workforce behind the Plant Vogtle nuclear buildout near Waynesboro, Georgia, has hit an all-time high.
Approximately 9,000 workers are now on-site for the Vogtle Units 3 and 4 project, Georgia Power announced earlier this month. Over the summer, the company, a subsidiary of Southern Company, said about 8,000 people were on the job.
In a July 3, 2019, tweet, former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry described the Plant Vogtle expansion as an "undeniable job creator" and a "great example of American energy at its finest."
Georgia Power bills it as "the largest jobs-producing construction project in the state of Georgia."
Plant Vogtle – about an hour's drive across the Savannah River and south from Aiken – is home to two already-operating nuclear reactors. Units 3 and 4, once complete, will be the first new ones built in the U.S. in about three decades.
Fuel for Unit 3 was ordered last year.
In October 2019, the expansion was declared 81% complete. The completion timeline, though, has been the subject of much scrutiny and debate.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued construction and operating licenses for the tandem project in 2012.
Plant Vogtle is jointly owned by Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities.