Plans are getting closer to being finalized to demolish a telecommunication tower on the grounds of the old Aiken County Hospital and then build a new one behind the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s headquarters.
During a meeting Tuesday night, Aiken County Council approved a resolution that authorizes its chairman, Gary Bunker, to execute an agreement for those actions to be taken with the South Carolina Educational Television Commission and the City of Aiken.
South Carolina Educational Television, or ETV, owns the 410-foot-tall structure that stands, along with the old hospital, on 9.33 acres of property on Richland Avenue West.
Aiken County owns the land.
The Department of Public Safety’s headquarters, behind which the new tower will be constructed, is on Beaufort Street.
The City of Aiken is providing the property for the tower and a pad on which the structure will stand. In addition, the city will be responsible for the construction of an access road.
ETV is contributing “$145,000 or something like that” to the project, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian said. “We (the county) are paying for the rest. It could be anywhere from $700,000 to $1 million.”
According to County Attorney Jim Holly, the new tower will be “self-supporting” and “slightly under” 400 feet high.
He said that in addition to ETV, the following use the existing cable-supported tower for communications: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Civil Air Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County EMS and Aiken County Public School District.
The City of Aiken also uses the tower for communications on “what we call our common channel, which is for like garbage trucks and (other) non-first responders,” said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission both have approved the site where the new tower will be built, Holly told County Council on Tuesday.
In June, County Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of the old hospital property to 828 Richland Avenue Associates LLC. The partners in Richland Avenue Associates are Columbia-based developers Al Saad and Charles I. Small.
That deal hasn’t been closed yet.
The agreement involving the existing tower and new tower “still needs to be tweaked and the exhibits filled out,” Holly told County Council on Tuesday. “We’re waiting on that detailed information from the engineers for ETV. The resolution recognizes it is not complete yet. The county administrator, myself and the chairman (Bunker) will fill out the final components of it.”
Holly explained that it was important “to have the resolution in place so that once we get the final information, we can move forward and keep things moving forward with the contract for sale we are working on with the potential purchasers (of the old hospital property).”
The old hospital served as the headquarters for Aiken County’s government before the Aiken County Government Center was built on University Parkway. The Government Center opened in 2014.