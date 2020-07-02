Plans for a new headquarters for Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables and his staff are close to being finished.
They are “95% complete,” County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders told the Aiken Standard in an email on July 1. “We will be meeting with the design team and the coroner next week to go through the final plans. We plan to go out to bid (for construction) this month.”
Johnson, Laschober & Associates of Augusta is providing architectural and engineering services for the project.
There is $400,000 in funding in Capital Project Sales Tax IV for the new headquarters.
The project will involve the renovation of the former home of the Aiken SPCA on Wire Road.
In 2012, the nonprofit moved to a new facility, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare on Willow Run Road.
“The driver to get the coroner’s operations into a new facility was the consolidation of his services,” Sanders wrote in earlier email correspondence. “His current offices are in the (Aiken County) Judicial Center. His body storage is shared with the Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Space is tight. His storage for other needs is at a third shared facility. His desire is to have all of his office’s functions together and to have the much-needed additional storage.”
When the refurbishment of the former SPCA location is completed the 6,495-square-foot building will have offices for full- and part-time staff along with areas for document storage and evidence storage.
There also will be a morgue and a consultation/conference room.
“This site allows for easy future expansion when it is needed and is secluded enough to give families some privacy if they have to visit the facility,” Sanders wrote. “It is also near the (Aiken County) detention center and the future site of the new (Aiken County) Sheriff’s Office, which greatly assists with the security of the facility.”
County officials previously had considered another location on Wire Road for the coroner’s new headquarters.
“We first looked at the former dining hall at the old Lower Savannah Work Release (Pre-Release) Center as the possible facility for the coroner’s operations,” Sanders said. “It was in use just a few years ago and had a few elements like cooler and freezer storage that would have been beneficial to the coroner’s operations. After inspection, design work and cost estimation, we determined that those features were in worse-than-anticipated condition and that the remaining portion of the building did not offer some of the other benefits that would aid the coroner’s operations.”
That led to the consideration of another possible option, the old SPCA headquarters.
“Years ago, the county deeded the property to the SPCA,” Sanders wrote, “and there was a clause in the sale that gave the county first right of refusal to repurchase the property if the SPCA ceased using it. That is what the county did. When vacated, the building was in excellent condition, and it turns out that with some minor modifications and the addition of cooler and freezer elements, the facility will offer the coroner a better situation.
“The old SPCA is larger and offers a conference room, which was not a luxury that the old dining hall would have offered,” Sanders continued. “The old SPCA is by far a more modern building, making it easier to renovate and ready it for service, plus it is more secluded off Wire Road.”