The Aiken Planning Commission has recommended granting the developer of the Aiken Mall project a waiver for the amount of required open space with the project.
Planning Commission members unanimously recommended to allow a waiver for applicant SE Aiken LLC to permit a minimum of 15% open space instead of the 25% that was in the previous concept plan.
The commission's work session and regular meeting were conducted via the Zoom app and are available for public viewing on the City's YouTube channel.
The city's zoning ordinance for Planned Commercial projects requires a minimum of 25% open space for any tract or parcel of 5 acres or more, and Planned Commercial areas of less than 5 acres are required to have 20% open space.
The city's zoning ordinance defines open space as any "outdoor or unenclosed area on the ground accessible for outdoor living, recreation, pedestrian access, or landscaping. Open space shall not include parking areas, driveways, deck or terrace areas, utility or service areas, or any space with a dimension of less than 6 feet in any direction," according to agenda documents.
Even though the developers have requested the waiver of 15%, they hope to add more green space than what is available within the current property.
"Currently, the site is estimated to have 10-12% open space. The proposed concept plan depicts approximately 15-20% open space," according to agenda documents.
This requested waiver was not considered at the time of the Planning Commission public hearing; therefore, as part of Aiken's City Council's passage of the first reading of the Aiken Mall concept plan on March 16, the City Council remanded the item to Planning Commission for reconsideration of the open space waiver.
The new plan will now be sent back to Aiken City Council for a second and final reading.
In other business:
The commission postponed discussion and a vote of the new Duke's Bar-B-Que concept plan Tuesday night.
The applicant for Duke's requested via email during the meeting to hold the review for the concept plan until the next Planning Commission meeting to work out "inter-parcel details" going along with the transaction of the new property.
The commission additionally recommended the approved of the rezoning of four parcels of land at the intersection of Corporate Parkway and South Centennial Avenue from Office to Planned Commercial and approved a concept plan for the office park at South Centennial Avenue.
This rezoning request is in connection with the future Powderhouse Road Connector that is intended to help alleviate traffic from Whiskey Road.
The approved concept plan outlines a two-tenant 7,200-square-foot building that would be used as a small restaurant and/or shops to serve the nearby offices and multifamily residences. The proposed redevelopment will affect one parcel that fronts South Centennial Avenue, while the other parcels will retain their current office use.
The request will now be sent to the Aiken City Council for review.