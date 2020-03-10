The City of Aiken Planning Commission unanimously approved the concept plan that will turn the current Aiken Mall into multi-use apartments.
The plan will now be sent to City Council for final approval.
The concept plan calls for 260 multifamily apartments; an estimated 100-room hotel; an estimated 154,000-square-foot restaurant, retail, entertainment and fitness space; a perimeter multipurpose trail; and a centralized public event and village green space, including a mile-long walking trail, according to city documents.
The applicant – Southeastern Aiken LLC – proposed to begin the redevelopment process with the construction of eight multifamily apartment buildings which will provide an anchor for future mixed retail uses.
Bringing in the apartments first will "hopefully" spur developers to invest in the retail side of the project, Jason Long, vice president of Southeastern Development Associates said.
"It's what a lot of people want these days," Long said. "They want to be able to walk to a restaurant, walk to entertainment and go home."
The plan calls for the demolition the mall's interior corridor leaving only the Belk, Dillard's and JCPenney buildings which will receive new facades during construction.
There is still some negotiation with the Books-A-Million store on its location.
Elizabeth Cuthrell, manager of the Belk at Aiken Mall, came forward in support of the plans.
"Whether you have a mall or luxury apartments, you're still going to have traffic," Cuthrell said. "It's very important that we think about the future of the city. I don't want my customers going to Augusta – a completely different state – and giving them my taxes (that could be used here).
Aiken resident Edward Smith opposed the plan, saying the addition of the apartments would add traffic congestion to the area.
Smith pointed out that several areas – including the planned Woodford Trace apartments – are being developed along Whiskey Road and the addition of another apartment complex would only add to the problem.
"Whiskey Road is going to be jammed with traffic," Smith said. "How is (Long) going to guarantee he's going to fill up his housing when you got all these single houses and duplexes going up?"
Long said the company would like to begin construction on the complex in mid-summer.