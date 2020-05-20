A plan to develop a recreational vehicle park on Rainbow Falls Road in the Graniteville area is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
The applicant is Jamie Mayson, and the plan includes a request to change the zoning for the 20.16 acres of property from Residential Multi-family Development to Rural Development.
According to the application filed by Mayson with the Aiken County Planning and Development Department, the RV park will be for adult use only.
Two other requests for zoning changes are on the agenda.
Applicant Richard Lynn is asking for the zoning for 13.18 acres on Aspen Court near New Ellenton to be changed from Residential Single-Family Conservation, Residential Multi-family Development and Urban Development to Urban Development only.
According to information provided with the agenda, the applicant wants all of the land to be placed in the Urban Development zoning district to facilitate the development of “a small RV (4-spot) park."
On the agenda under old business is a request from Juan Silva to change the zoning for 84.12 acres on Columbia Highway North near Aiken from Urban Development to Rural Development.
The land is divided into three parcels.
In addition, the Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a request to change the name of a private road from Rose Chase Circle to Smokey Cypress Loop.
Rose Chase Circle is off Wire Road.
The applicant is identified as the Planning and Development Department.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway. The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.