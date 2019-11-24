On the menu Sunday at the 13th annual Thanksgiving dinner at Hahn Village provided by the Pit Bull Motorcycle Club were the usual dishes: ham, turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more. Alongside plates piled high, though, is an attitude of service and brotherhood.
"Our goal is to give back," said Michael Walker. "Sometimes people are not as fortunate as we are. Our club is built on giving back to the organizations out here, making sure they get a meal. We give because we've been blessed over the years."
And give back they do. For 13 years, the club has been feeding folks in Hahn Village. They also provide a dinner at New Hope apartments in Graniteville.
"Every year we have a certain amount of money we have we set aside to give back," Walker said, "And we love doing it because it puts a smile on their faces. Everybody loves it."
Walker said the club spends all morning, and the night before, cooking.
"We get a little tense now and then because we don't have everything ready then and there, because we're men doing it," he said.
"It's just a beautiful feeling because this all comes out of our own pockets."
Walker said all the guys in the club love the event, too.
"We call it brotherhood, ourselves, when we can sit down with other people and … have a meal with them and talk to them, and see the smile, you know what I mean?
"And it’s a day they don’t have to cook. I’m quite sure they’ve got food in their own house, but we said ‘Come and eat on us.’ It feels good for a person when they don’t have to pay for nothing, and it’s free. Eat all you want, take all you want, because we don’t want to leave nothing here," he said.