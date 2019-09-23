Photographer Cecil Williams visited Aiken recently and is attempting to rewrite history.

"I am very proud of the state of South Carolina, but I've often noticed that South Carolina has been left out of many history books," Williams said on Sunday. "For more than four decades, I've been trying to change that."

Williams was the guest speaker at the Aiken County Historical Society's fall meeting over the weekend at the AECOM Center for Performing Arts.

He was a personal witness to the Civil Rights Movement and photographed many of its pivotal moments in South Carolina which has led him to believe the movement began in the Palmetto State – a fact he claims is overlooked by schools and many historians.

"There's an old proverb that says, 'Until the lions write their own stories, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,'" Williams said. "I think that South Carolina's history has been forgotten, overlooked, underrated, omitted and hijacked."

Williams started taking photographs when he was a young child and went on to work as a photojournalist. He was on site during the Orangeburg Massacre of 1968 on South Carolina State University's campus and held the shell casings of bullets that killed student protestors in his hands.

After being thrown out of a press conference for being a person of color, John F. Kennedy defended his right to be present and later became his personal friend.

Twice, he was jailed for photographing protests. Both times he was bailed out by George Anderson, a lawyer from Aiken.

His experiences and firsthand accounts as a witness to history have led him to believe the Civil Rights Movement didn't start with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. or the Montgomery Bus Boycott. He claims it began in Clarendon County in the late '40s with a petition started by the Briggs family that targeted segregation in schools.

Harry Briggs was a World War II veteran and farmer who was outraged that African American children, including his own, had to walk miles to school while white children were bused using tax dollars. Briggs vs. Elliot was the earliest case that was compiled with four other similar cases into Brown vs. Board of Education, which led the Supreme Court to declare racial segregation in schools unconstitutional.

Williams called this the "first wave" of the Civil Rights Movement. He also said the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which was ignited by Rosa Parks, was based off the "template" of the Orangeburg County protests in South Carolina.

Although Sunday's meeting was the first time Williams has spoken at an event in Aiken, he has visited the city before to take photographs.

Williams also did a book signing for his newest publication, "Unforgettable: Life, Hope and Bravery."

Several images from Williams' publication are currently on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum.