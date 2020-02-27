A new president and project manager at Savannah River Remediation, the Savannah River Site liquid-waste contractor, has been named.
Philip Breidenbach will succeed Tom Foster, who has taken a job as Amentum's nuclear and environment chief operating officer, effective March 1.
Savannah River Remediation is led by Amentum, with partners Bechtel, BWX Technologies and Jacobs.
As president and project manager, Breidenbach — previously the chief engineer — will direct and oversee all liquid-waste facilities at the Savannah River Site, including the tank farms, the Saltstone Disposal Units and the Defense Waste Processing Facility, a behemoth plant that transforms radioactive waste into storable glass logs.
The Savannah River Site, 30 minutes south of Aiken, is home to millions of gallons of nuclear waste currently stored in aging, underground tanks. The waste there has been described as South Carolina's single largest environmental hazard.
Mark Whitney, the general manager and executive vice president of Amentum's nuclear and environment business, described Breidenbach as the "perfect choice for this assignment."
"His 30-year career across the Department of Energy nuclear complex, including 20 at the Savannah River Site," Whitney said, "made his appointment inevitable."
Breidenbach has played a key role in numerous U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration contracts. His resume includes time at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico as well as the Idaho National Laboratory.