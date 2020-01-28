An event taking place this weekend will allow people to get some exercise with their pets and benefit homeless cats and dogs at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
The first FOTAS Furry 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at Generations Park. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs to the race and dress them up in costumes.
The race is being organized by Two Girls and a Clock, LLC, a local organization that manages race results and fundraises for Aiken-area nonprofits.
"Alecia Kinard and I are huge animal lovers," said Chrystie Weimer, who co-owns Two Girls and a Clock with Kinard. "I have grown up all my life with dogs. They play a major part in a person's life and we must be their voice and advocate. What better way to do that than to support this amazing organization that works so hard everyday to find them their forever home?"
Registration can be done in-person at Generations Park from 7:30 - 8 a.m. The 1 - Mile Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Furry 5K at 9 a.m.
Awards and raffles for the Furry 5K participants will be held at 10:15 a.m.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter will also be accepting donations of cat food, dog food, pet treats, and other items such as toys during the event.
All dogs participating in either race must be leashed.
Registration fees are $20 for the 1-Mile Fun Run and $30 for the Furry 5K.
Want to Go?
What: First annual FOTAS Furry 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run
Where: Generations Park, 1596 Columbia Highway N
When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 a.m.