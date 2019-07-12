The adoption fees for cats and dogs at the Aiken County Animal Shelter and SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be heavily discounted - or waived entirely - during a statewide adoption campaign Saturday.
The campaign, "Pick Me!," was created last year with the goal of getting adoptable pets out of crowded animal shelters. It is sponsored by Petco in partnership with BOBS of Skechers and organized by No Kill South Carolina.
Both the Albrecht Center and the Aiken County Animal Shelter will be discounting or waiving adoption fees on adoptable pets this Friday and Saturday.
The goal of Pick Me is to adopt out 1,500 pets in just one weekend by discounting or eliminating adoption fees.
“Last year, Pick Me! SC really brought communities together to show pride in their area shelters,” said Abigail Kamleiter, Director of No Kill South Carolina, in a press release. “When people visit these shelters, they now realize they can have a tremendous impact on saving lives.”
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road. Operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is located at 199 Willow Run Road. Operating hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.