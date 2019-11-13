Savannah River Remediation, the liquid-waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, hired approximately 250 new employees in fiscal year 2019.
The figure was included in the team's latest annual report, released Tuesday. The hires, according to the seven-page document, fill engineering, operations, planning, and radiological positions, among others.
The average age of an SRR employee is now 48, down from 54 in 2009 when the contractor first got on the job. That average, SRR said, is expected to fall further as a new wave of younger employees comes aboard.
"I am excited about the future of the liquid waste mission at the Savannah River Site," Savannah River Remediation President and Project Manager Tom Foster said in a statement. "I am just as excited about the strength of our workforce."
SRR — led by AECOM with partners Bechtel, BWXT and Jacobs — is tasked with handling and processing millions of gallons of nuclear waste currently stored at the Savannah River Site in aging underground tanks. The team is tasked with cleaning and shutting those same tanks.
The liquid waste at the Savannah River Site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, has been described as the state's single largest environmental threat.
Savannah River Remediation's fiscal year ended Sept. 30.