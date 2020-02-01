The inaugural FOTAS Furry 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run offered people and their dogs the opportunity to participate in the races, and many showed up Saturday morning with their canine companions on leashes.
Running alone, South Aiken High School senior Justin Hansen won the 5K even though he wasn’t at his competitive best.
He completed the course at Generations Park on Aiken’s Northside in 21 minutes and 38 seconds.
“I actually just got my wisdom teeth out on Wednesday, and I feel like they missed one,” said Hansen, who is a member of South Aiken’s cross country and track teams.
“It’s also the off-season for me because cross country is over with and track starts this Monday.”
The first female finisher was Shana Pearsons with a time of 25 minutes and 3 seconds.
The members of the fastest human/canine team were Leah Preston and a Shiba Inu/Siberian husky mix named Rusty.
After covering a little more than 3 miles in 26 minutes and 28 seconds Preston was breathing hard, but Rusty didn’t seem to be struggling at all. He trotted along briskly with his ears perked.
“He’s not tired,” said Preston, who is a radiologic technologist. “I wish I had his stamina.”
Adopted from the Aiken County Animal Shelter, Rusty makes a good running companion for Preston.
“He helps me keep my pace, he honestly does,” she said. “He’s used to running 6 miles.”
The organizer of the Furry 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, which benefited the Animal Shelter, was 2 Girls and a Clock Racing & Timing Services.
FOTAS is an acronym for Friends of the Animal Shelter, a nonprofit that provides financial and other support to Aiken County’s facility for homeless and abandoned dogs and cats.
During the 5K and Fun Run, FOTAS accepted donations of dog and cat food, pet toys and treats.
Dogs from the Animal Shelter were available for adoption at Generations Park during the races.
FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Jacobs said more than 160 people had registered for the 5K and Fun Run as of Friday.
“I think more are registering this morning,” she added.
The 1-Mile Fun Run was held prior to the 5K.