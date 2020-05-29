A pedestrian in Aiken sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday afternoon.
The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross East Pine Log Road and was struck by an eastbound sedan, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
Witnesses told police one vehicle stopped in the outside eastbound lane to stop to allow the pedestrian to walk across. This caused the traffic in the inside lane to be unable to see the pedestrian crossing.
First responders were headed to the scene as one victim was reported to be unconscious and bleeding from the head, according to scanner traffic.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Mahoney said.
There are no charges pending against the driver involved at this time.
Police have cleared the scene and traffic appears to have turned back to normal.