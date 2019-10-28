A male pedestrian was receiving medical treatment Monday after being struck by a vehicle on Whiskey Road.
The pedestrian was in the median in front of the Mitchell Shopping Center when he was struck by a driver, Capt. Marty Sawyer with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
Officers are still investigating the accident but it appears the driver was attempting to turn in the median and did not see the pedestrian, Sawyer said.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown, but he was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.