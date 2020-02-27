Even though it’s been more than 50 years, John Oakland still recalls clearly his experience as a Peace Corps volunteer.
He was in Nigeria from 1963 to 1965, teaching chemistry, physics and mathematics at a boarding school for boys.
His mementoes from Africa and the Peace Corps have been featured in an exhibit at the Aiken County Public Library in Aiken during February, which is Black History Month.
An Executive Order issued by President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, and Congress authorized the program in September 1962 with the passage of the Peace Corps Act.
“I was kind of a fan of John Kennedy,” said Oakland, who studied engineering at Iowa State University. “He had just started the Peace Corps, and I applied for it when I was interviewing for work during my senior year. It was the first offer I got, and I took it right away.”
Life in Nigeria was a major change from Oakland’s previous academic environment in the Midwestern United States.
“In those days, Nigeria was pretty rustic,” he said. “I was the only expatriate in the area. I had a houseboy who cooked for me and took care of the housework while I taught school.
“It was an isolated assignment because there weren’t any other Peace Corps volunteers there, and it was kind of a lonesome existence,” Oakland continued. “I was there to teach school, and that’s what I did 90% of the time. I enjoyed the kids. They were all pretty smart, and they all spoke English because they had to learn it primary school.”
Oil was discovered in Nigeria in 1956, but when Oakland was there, it was not yet a dominant force in the country’s economy.
“The per capita income was less $100 per person per year,” Oakland said. “I didn’t live near an airport or a train station, but there were large trucks that hauled goods and people in the back of them. During the short breaks I had from teaching I did a little traveling. I visited Ghana and Cameroon.”
Items in the library exhibit include drums, thorn carvings, ebony carvings, men’s robes and a piece of kente cloth.
“One of my favorite things there is a camel hair blanket,” Oakland said. “You don’t think of a camel as having a lot of hair, but people make these blankets and decorated them.”
Also part of the display is a book written by Oakland about his time in Nigeria.
“I was in a region with people called the Yoruba,” he said. “Their language was very difficult to learn, but I did learn a few greetings.”
Oakland, who is retired, is a former president of Bechtel Savannah River Inc.