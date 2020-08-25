The Aiken City Council is mulling a pay raise for first responders, a move that would make the department more competitive and one that bucks a broader trend of calls to defund the police.
The 4% bump, $180,000 total, would affect more than 110 Aiken Department of Public Safety employees: sworn officers, cadets, dispatchers and driver-operators, who handle large machinery and emergency vehicles. A separate, also-considered 1% cost of living increase for all city employees would push the first-responder raise to 5%.
The funds would be sourced from a larger fiscal year 2019-20 general fund surplus — a little more than $507,000, not including money the city received from the sale of what was once the Laurens Street Finance Building.
City Council on Monday night preliminary approved, 5-2, the spending; a second reading and approval of the related ordinance is needed to lock it in. City Council members Ed Girardeau and Ed Woltz voted against the measure for reasons unrelated to the prospective ADPS boost.
"I'll go ahead and just say, I'm for the Public Safety getting it. I think the rest of it ought to be held back," Girardeau said, citing coronavirus uncertainties. "But that's fine. That's why we vote."
City Council members Kay Biermann Brohl and Andrea Gregory advocated for the pay bump during City Council's work session and subsequent regular meeting.
The recommendation to pay first responders more is "something we need to be very serious about and we need to approve," Gregory said. "Because this is wholeheartedly supporting our Aiken Department of Public Safety, and in this environment, we need to make sure that they are not going to another county, another city, another company to work these same jobs for more money. And we need to support that."
Public Safety, which responds as both police and firefighters, has a fair share of recruitment and retention competition: the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the forces in Augusta, and even the private paramilitary security contractor at the Savannah River Site, currently Centerra. City documents describe the 4% bump as a means to "help keep pace" with the public outfits.
Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco on Monday said City Council continues to have his department's back, even as other departments across the U.S. are skimmed or shuffled.
"And that's what makes Aiken, Aiken," Barranco said in a brief interview.